Cullman Co. man arrested for abuse of a child

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville man is under arrest for first-degree assault and torture/willful abuse of a child.
Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Aaron Anthony Stites Monday.
Investigators conducted a short investigation Sunday afternoon where it was medically determined that Stites shook the child causing seizures and brain trauma, according to a press release.
“As I have said before we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “When someone injures a child there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive,” added Gentry.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.