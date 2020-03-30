Cullman Co. man arrested for abuse of a child

Aaron Anthony Stites, 26. (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | March 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:10 AM

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville man is under arrest for first-degree assault and torture/willful abuse of a child.

Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Aaron Anthony Stites Monday.

Investigators conducted a short investigation Sunday afternoon where it was medically determined that Stites shook the child causing seizures and brain trauma, according to a press release.

“As I have said before we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “When someone injures a child there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive,” added Gentry.

