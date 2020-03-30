Confirmed COVID-19 case in the Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb confirms someone in the District Attorney’s Office has tested positive for coronavirus.
Webb told WBRC Monday afternoon that his office had strict policies in place before there was a confirmed COVID-19 case in Alabama.
“Anyone with or exposed to any sickness of any sort had to stay home. One employee reported a 99 degree fever and mild coughing so we requested on Tuesday that she be tested. She’s not been to the office since last Monday. She was tested, and we learned last night that she was positive,” Webb added.
The District Attorney’s Office worked with a doctor to have anyone who has had any recent interaction with her tested Monday morning.
Webb went on to say Tuscaloosa County’s probate judge, trial judges, and others were made aware of the situation. “We are working remotely, and are of course available to law enforcement and the courts. Those tested are self-quarantining until we have clean results or for 14 days,” Webb said.
