Center Point Fire: Remember to stay safe in your kitchen while you’re home

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A great reminder from the Center Point Fire District when it comes to safety and staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.
Fire Marshal Brandon Self said, “I always encourage families to stay on top of home safety, and the current circumstances have disrupted our normal routines. We are in our homes more than ever. We are doing more cooking, cleaning, working in the lawn, etc. These are not bad things, but we should be aware of the hazards that come along with these activities.”
Experts say unattended cooking is the leading factor contributing to home fires. Following sound safety practices in the kitchen can dramatically reduce our risks.
The following are safe practices from The Center Point Fire District:
avoid distractions and never leave cooking unattended
never store any item(s) in the oven or on top of the cooking range
keep combustible materials away from the stove including oven mitts and dish towels
avoid wearing loose shirt sleeves while cooking
turn pot handles away from the stove’s edge
never hold a child while you are cooking or carrying hot liquids
children should have a 3-foot safety zone away from grills, stoves, or any other hot appliances
microwaves or other kitchen appliances should be plugged directly into a wall outlet
in the event of a cooking container fire, do not remove the lid
in the event of a fire in the microwave, do not open the microwave door
use only microwave safe dishes in the microwave and never put metal items in the microwave
clean cooking appliances after each use
“A clean kitchen is a safer kitchen”, said Fire Marshal Self.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.