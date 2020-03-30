Businesses could find help with coronavirus problems in their insurance policies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus has many businesses struggling to stay open, but there may be help for some that have been forced to close.
We’ve learned some businesses could find economic relief inside their insurance policies. WBRC spoke to Michele Coley of the Coley Insurance Agency. She suggested business owners contact their agent.
There could be language in your insurance policy that covers business interruptions. You should also ask them about loss of revenue. There are some policies that may cover that.
If you do, you could file a claim. You should contact your insurance agent and see if you could benefit from your policy.
“A lot of times people, hate to say it, they don’t read their policy. And this is something that is not a norm. This is something completely out of the scope. So you wouldn’t normally have known about this disruption of your business because of an unforeseen circumstances,” Coley told WBRC.
It may take a few months to know the financial impact of being closed because of the coronavirus. Adjusters will compare the difference in revenue from this current quarter to the last one to see how much money was lost.
