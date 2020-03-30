AP FACT CHECK: Trump gets a reality check on coronavirus

Trump's order did not fully "close" the U.S. off to China, as he asserts. It temporarily barred entry by foreign nationals who had traveled in China within the previous 14 days, with exceptions for the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Americans returning from China were allowed back after enhanced screening at select ports of entry and for 14 days afterward. But U.S. scientists say screenings can miss people who don't yet show symptoms of COVID-19; while symptoms often appear within five days or six days of exposure, the incubation period is 14 days.