ADPH worker tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an ADPH employee.
The employee works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.
The patient had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing. The patient and the staff working in close contact with the patient have been sent home for isolation.
In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to CDC regulations.
