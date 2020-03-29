Sunday Morning Weather

More Severe Storms are possible in South Alabama by Tuesday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon for the southern half of the region. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and a brief tornado are possible. The cold front will slow across Southeast Alabama and along the Gulf Coast and by Monday north/northeasterly winds will bring some slightly cooler air over the region as a ridge of high pressure settles over the southeast. An area of low pressure will help pull the stalled front north early Tuesday morning shortly before the low tracks west to east across Alabama which will produce widespread rain for most of the day.