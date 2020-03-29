Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The cold front which is helping spark the Severe Weather Threat will continue moving south and east through the morning. The activity will continue decreasing through mid-day with most of the rainfall done by 1 pm. Clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures are expected behind the front.
More Severe Storms are possible in South Alabama by Tuesday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon for the southern half of the region. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and a brief tornado are possible. The cold front will slow across Southeast Alabama and along the Gulf Coast and by Monday north/northeasterly winds will bring some slightly cooler air over the region as a ridge of high pressure settles over the southeast. An area of low pressure will help pull the stalled front north early Tuesday morning shortly before the low tracks west to east across Alabama which will produce widespread rain for most of the day.
The greatest Severe Weather Threat with this system will likely occur late Tuesday morning would be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. There will also be a potential tornado Threat in areas of Southeast Alabama late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.
Cooler, calmer conditions will follow for the second half of the week with dry west/northwesterly wind and lows dropping back below seasonal average Wednesday through Friday. Another weaker front will approach the area by the beginning of next weekend bringing a chance for rain back to the region
