Shelby Co. Sheriff investigating shooting near Montevallo

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near Montevallo.
According to authorities, a woman was walking in the 100 block of Tomyln Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a vehicle drove past her and turned around. A person exited the vehicle and began to shoot at the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.
Deputies ask that anyone with more information about the shooting to contact Investigator Terry Lowery at 205-670-6307, tlowery@shelbyso.com or to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
