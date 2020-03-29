Shelby Co. Sheriff investigating shooting near Montevallo

By WBRC Staff | March 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 1:50 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near Montevallo.

According to authorities, a woman was walking in the 100 block of Tomyln Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a vehicle drove past her and turned around. A person exited the vehicle and began to shoot at the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

Deputies ask that anyone with more information about the shooting to contact Investigator Terry Lowery at 205-670-6307, tlowery@shelbyso.com or to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

