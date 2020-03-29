Reaction to Tuscaloosa’s expanded curfew to fight covid-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As people everywhere adjust to the new normal of curfews and city ordinances put into effect to combat the coronavirus, residents in Tuscaloosa are flocking to Snow Hinton Park just one day before a 24-hour curfew is set to go into effect in their city.
Mayor Walt Maddox ordered s city-wide curfew this week for the overnight hours, but recently expanded it to both day and nighttime hours. He says it’s necessary to help fight the spread of covid-19.
“It’s not only about our health, it’s about our healthcare system. And we’re working very hard to flatten the curve so that we can continue to have healthcare in Tuscaloosa,” says Mayor Walt Maddox in a recent teleconference on coronavirus.
Some are a little skeptical of the new order.
“How are they even going to enforce that? You know, am I going to get stopped every time I go to get drinks or something like that? You can’t pull everyone over, right?” says Phillip Ramey.
The order urges everyone to stay inside, leaving only for essential purposes. Things like doctor’s appointments, running to the grocery store or gas station, getting takeout, or exercising outdoors.
“I mean, concerning everyone’s health, I believe it’s a great idea. But people’s mental health? It’s probably going to drive people a little off. But it’s overall the best for our safety and health,” says Taitiana Johnson, an 18-year-old concerned about graduating this year.
It’s also a major concern for those in the at-risk category.
“We believe we want to do what’s safest for our fellow man, and we want to keep ourselves out of DCH,” says Guin.
The question now is: how do you pass the time?
“Video games, Netflix. Just playing with our dog pretty much!” says Destiny Langford as she walks her dog, Hyde.
“Cutting grass, stuff around the house usually, but the pollen’s real bad over there,” says Pope, who drove in from Rainbow City.
“Walking a lot! And eating more whole foods,” says Guin.
And others find more interesting ways to fill the hours.
“I tried to dye my hair. Like a dark red but it didn’t work really, ha!” says Johnson.
Mayor Maddox declared a local state of emergency March 13th. This order is set to expire two weeks, on April 11.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.