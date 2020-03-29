Grocery store senior hours going through growing pains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ron May thought he was making the right decision going to Publix during the new senior hour this past Tuesday.
It turns out a lot of people had the same idea.
"There must have been a hundred people in line trying to check out at that point," said May.
Publix, like many other stores, is now setting aside special hours for senior citizens because health officials say they are some of the most vulnerable to the symptoms of coronavirus.
At Publix, the senior hour is Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 till 8 in the morning. Their first attempt left many customers frustrated. Others appreciate the effort.
"Most older people like to get going that early in the morning, so it makes sense, but with that being the first time everybody was trying to take advantage of it, and it was just too many people," said May.
Heidi Bullock doesn't qualify for the senior hour, but she still gets her groceries from Publix. She is doing her best to be careful on her way to the store.
"When I get home, I will wash my hands, wipe down the bag, wipe down the car, take all the precautions, and try not to touch my face between here and there," said Bullock.
She's glad to see so many stores offering senior hours, and hopes it will continue for as long as needed.
"It's not just the elderly people that need that window, but every little bit helps to slow down the spread of the coronavirus," according to Bullock.
