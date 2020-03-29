EAMC reports 6th coronavirus-related death, ADPH confirms over 800 cases

Despite ADPH’s death count, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced Saturday that five people had died from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center. On Sunday, the hospital announced another death, bringing the total to six. The hospital said only one of the deaths has been counted by ADPH as of Sunday afternoon; on Saturday, EAMC said the deaths are not reflected on the ADPH website yet because hospital and state health officials are in the process of official state determination.