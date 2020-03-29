EAMC reports 6th coronavirus-related death, ADPH confirms over 800 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data dashboard.
As of Sunday afternoon, Alabama has over 800 confirmed cases. A total of 4,755 people have been tested in the state. The four deaths are in Jackson, Lauderdale, Madison and Chambers County.
Despite ADPH’s death count, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced Saturday that five people had died from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center. On Sunday, the hospital announced another death, bringing the total to six. The hospital said only one of the deaths has been counted by ADPH as of Sunday afternoon; on Saturday, EAMC said the deaths are not reflected on the ADPH website yet because hospital and state health officials are in the process of official state determination.
EAMC said two of the deaths were Lee County residents and four were Chambers County residents. The death counted by ADPH was one of the Chambers County residents. A total of 22 patients are being treated at EAMC for the coronavirus.
Montgomery County now has 21 confirmed cases, Elmore County remains at 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County at six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.