Churches face financial strain to keep the congregation safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “For a lot of our churches, a huge portion of our giving comes from the weekly offering plate that we pass,” said Trinity United Methodist Church Reverend Brian Erickson.
Trinity United Methodist Church, like many churches, now holds service online, as part of what has become a global effort to combat the coronavirus.
Erickson says financially Trinity is okay for now, but that’s not the case for everyone.
“How some families live paycheck to paycheck, a lot of our churches live Sunday to Sunday, so when you cut off the passing of the offering plate every week, that puts a lot of our congregations in peril,” said Erickson.
Ministries across the world are feeling the short term effects of covid-19, but Erickson says the long term effects on not only churches but non-profit organizations could be even worse.
“If those organizations aren’t strong, the effects of this pandemics will go on much longer; far beyond when a vaccine is found.”
Erickson believes things will get better, but until then, he hopes all believers need to dig deep and prepare for the lies ahead.
“My prayer is that on the other side of this, our churches and non-profit agencies are going to be strong and ready to meet the needs of the people.”
If you want to give to your church, most ministries have payment options on their website. If your church doesn’t, you can always mail in your tithe.
