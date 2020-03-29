Body found in a car submerged Little Warrior River

By WBRC Staff | March 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:51 PM

BLOUNT CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A body was retrieved from a car found submerged in the Little Warrior River in Locust Fork Saturday afternoon.

According to the Blount County Fire Chief, A kayaker reported seeing a submerged car around 10:15 a.m.

Crew arrived and a Blount County rescue diver was able to retrieve a body.

First responders ran the tag of the vehicle and the body is now with the Blount Co. Coroner awaiting identification.

Officials believe the car was swept off a bridge located about a mile away from the dive site.

