Body found in a car submerged Little Warrior River

BLOUNT CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A body was retrieved from a car found submerged in the Little Warrior River in Locust Fork Saturday afternoon.
According to the Blount County Fire Chief, A kayaker reported seeing a submerged car around 10:15 a.m.
Crew arrived and a Blount County rescue diver was able to retrieve a body.
First responders ran the tag of the vehicle and the body is now with the Blount Co. Coroner awaiting identification.
Officials believe the car was swept off a bridge located about a mile away from the dive site.
