Wyndy babysitting app partners with UAB’s frontline healthcare workers for child care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based childcare app is stepping up to help those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With schools closed for the rest of the school year, parents are scrambling to find childcare. And for those in the medical field, working from home is not an option.
So Wyndy is helping those healthcare parents out.
If you haven’t heard of Wyndy, it’s an app that connects parents and background-checked college students for babysitting.
Last week, Wyndy rolled out a partnership with UAB so medical personnel can use Wyndy to find care for their children. Those parents will be partially reimbursed for the cost.
Tommy Mayfield, founder and CEO of Wyndy, said, “Being able to ensure that those folks have childcare so that they can continue going into the hospital, or whatever facility they work in, and provide that critical care to the patients they’re seeing, is something we really felt like we wanted to help out with.”
Wyndy created a way for you to donate to help pay for the childcare cost of those medical responders.
Visit www.wyndy.com/donate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.