Tuscaloosa City Schools move to online lessons because of coronavirus restrictions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Tuscaloosa City School teachers spent part of Friday calling students, parents and guardians to ask them what, if anything they would need to do all of their class work from home.
This is the new normal for schools in Tuscaloosa and around Alabama. Dr. Mike Daria, Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent, says they anticipated this decision would be made. He says they planned accordingly weeks ago. They’ll use what he called virtual learning plans. That included some online learning as well as options for paper and pencil.
School leaders did an inventory of equipment Friday. Tuscaloosa City Schools’ plan also allowed for the distribution of laptops to families that need them and access points for internet service.
“We never anticipated having to close schools down for such a duration. But our teachers have really been working on implementing technology and integrating technology into their teaching and learning in so many ways, They’re going to expand that," Daria expects there could be some snags for some families with this transition.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.