“Summer slide" and how to prevent it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that students will not be returning to their classes this school year. Parents will now become the teacher, but could students lose what they’ve already learned?
“So the fear there is, the impact could last longer than just a couple months, could impact the growth of kids’ success for years to come," says Carrion.
E.J. Carrion is CEO of Student Success Agency that provides tools for teachers, parents and students. A troubling trend that could compound the issue, he says, is students not reading enough. Things like books, articles, anything that challenges and teaches. He reminds parents not all learning has to happen in a classroom, and encourages them to push their child to explore.
“It can be reading a book they enjoy, it can be learning a subject they enjoy. That, to me, is going to be the most important part to get kids back in the rhythm when we start taking attendance again in the fall, when we start taking A’s, B’s, and C’s again.”
But it’s important to have structure. Set up a designated space where the learning can happen with the least amount of distraction. Student Success Agency offers live on-demand tutoring. Carrion also suggests Dexter Online School for help with math, science and the humanities.
“And even continue to learn stuff like computer science and things that you might have enjoyed but you might not have the time to do when school was going on.”
And good news for high school seniors; SAT and ACT are pushing back their next test date to June, however some colleges and universities are bypassing the need for those test scores, basing acceptance on grades and other criteria.
