State website lists all carryout options

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announcing a new website to make it easier to find who is and who isn’t offering takeout or delivery during the covid crisis.
The website carryoutal.com lists all the restaurants and bars across the state that are offering carry out, curbside or delivery. You can customize it to your area, or search for a specific restaurant. Listings give you the address, their website, and phone numbers. Davenport’s Pizza Palace in Mountain Brook Village is on the list. Owner Amanda Thames is grateful for something that reminds patrons they’re still open for business.
“It’s just a totally new format. This is a way to bring awareness to the places that are still open and are doing business, just in a different way, so it certainly helps and we’re real appreciative of that," says Thames.
Business owners can also add their business to the site.
