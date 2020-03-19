Saturday Morning Weather

Clouds will begin increasing in West Alabama this afternoon as an area of low pressure moves closer. This will be accompanied by a cold front which will move out of The Plains and toward The Southeast late in the day. There could be enough instability ahead of the front to produce showers and thunderstorms although instability will be more limited during the evening hours. The best chance for Severe Storms will likely be over the Tennessee Valley with the greatest risk for Central Alabama coming in the previously mentioned areas to the north and west. The threat will end during the overnight hours as the system gradually weakens, although it will still be capable of producing a band of showers in East Alabama through the morning and into the early afternoon.