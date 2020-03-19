Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A few severe storms are possible from tonight from 10 pm through 3 am Sunday morning in Northwest Alabama. These storms are most likely along and northwest of a line from Carrollton to Jasper. Isolated damaging winds and quarter size hail are the expected threats.
In addition, minor flooding will continue through today along the Coosa River above Weiss Lake.
This morning expect low level clouds and patchy fog which may persist through mid morning. More of the fog will be concentrated to the south where conditions are more humid, although humidity levels will remain high area wide as a warm, moist flow of air continues to pump in from the Gulf our of the south and southwest. Still, we will remain dry for much of the day today with diminishing clouds through the late morning and into the afternoon accompanied by more unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures generally around 85.
Clouds will begin increasing in West Alabama this afternoon as an area of low pressure moves closer. This will be accompanied by a cold front which will move out of The Plains and toward The Southeast late in the day. There could be enough instability ahead of the front to produce showers and thunderstorms although instability will be more limited during the evening hours. The best chance for Severe Storms will likely be over the Tennessee Valley with the greatest risk for Central Alabama coming in the previously mentioned areas to the north and west. The threat will end during the overnight hours as the system gradually weakens, although it will still be capable of producing a band of showers in East Alabama through the morning and into the early afternoon.
Drier, slightly cooler air will overspread our region Sunday and Monday although there will once again be a fast moving area of low pressure which will begin producing high clouds and a chance for showers in West Alabama Monday afternoon. Moisture appears to be limited with this system and it now appears any Severe Weather Threat will be limited to counties in the south. The rain will move out of the area by Tuesday evening with clearing skies and cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning. Conditions will remain dry through at least Thursday with a return to more seasonal temperatures for the second half of the week.
