Preschool Partners still providing lessons, care remotely for kids, parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Preschools and day care centers are closed because of COVID-19, and some really don’t know when they’ll be able to open back up.
We’re on your side how one preschool is continuing care, remotely, for kids and their parents.
The executive director at Preschool Partners in Birmingham said she hopes they’ll be able to re-open soon, but until then, they’ll continue their mission to get kids kindergarten-ready and to provide life skills for their parents.
Right now, there are bins with printed lessons and activities left at the front door of the preschool for parents to pick up.
Preschool Partners is also sending emails daily, with videos of teachers reading, and schedules so the kids can maintain a sense of consistency at home.
“The majority of the families we serve are low-income, so they are definitely living paycheck to paycheck. It’s a stress for everybody concerned. Although, we all want our children, our parents, and our staff to be healthy, and to stay safe and not spread the virus. So that’s where the conundrum is,” Executive Director Lella Hamiter said,
Hamiter says she's relying on health experts to know if and when they can open back up this school year.
They are waiving tuition until they start back, and they’re paying their staff as normal right now.
