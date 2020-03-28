Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have arrested a man in connection with the death of his teenage cousin. They say 32-year-old Gerardo Salinas is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and the abandonment and concealment of a body. Police say the remains of 17-year-old Sofia Hurtado were found at multiple burial sites across Pima County. They say the teen was reported missing March 19 after Salinas picked her up from Mexico, where she lived with her family and took her back to Tucson for a visit. Investigators say they saw what looked like dried blood in Salinas’ home and they came back with a search warrant. Forensic evidence showed a violent crime happened in the home.