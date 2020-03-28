Gov. Ivey: There is no statewide shelter in place order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses in the state of Alabama. Ivey and state health officer Scott Harris said it’s needed to reduce the chances of spreading covid-19. But, the Governor is still refusing at this time to call for people to shelter in place inside their homes.
Jefferson County’s Health officials had already ordered non-essential businesses to close. The city of Birmingham ordered people to shelter in place and the City of Tuscaloosa is under a 24-hour curfew. People can go outside but only to go to essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies. Governor Ivey has not reached that point just yet.
Ivey said she won’t make a shelter in place order and she is concerned about what that could mean to those businesses that are struggling to stay afloat.
“I want to assure you, I’m dong everything in my power. We must protect the people of Alabama,” Ivey said. “I don’t believe our economy needs a full shelter in place order as some other states have done. Not at this time and hopefully not ever,” Ivey said.
Ivey said her administration is dedicated to job growth and she has concerns on what this could do to state businesses.
“Folks if we kill businesses we can’t print enough money in Washington DC to bring a dead business back to life,” Ivey said.
Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris said local governments and health officials can make that decision to implement shelter in place orders. Ivey believes local officials are better suited to make decisions than people in Montgomery.
The governor believes the people of Alabama will do the right thing.
"If the people want to do more individually to shelter in place. They don’t need my permission to do so,” Ivey said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.