Coroner: 5 die of coronavirus at East Alabama Medical Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There have been five deaths related to the coronavirus at East Alabama Medical Center, the hospital confirmed Saturday night.
Two of the deaths were Lee County residents and three were Chambers County residents.
A total of 19 patients are being treated at EAMC for the coronavirus.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County has 56 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and Chambers County has 17 confirmed of the coronavirus.
The deaths at EAMC are in addition to three deaths the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed in north Alabama this week, and one death the Mobile County Health Department confirmed in Mobile County.
The deaths at EAMC are not reflected on the ADPH website yet because hospital and state health officials are in the process of official state determination, the hospital said. The hospital shared the information “so that citizens in this area understand the gravity of this virus.”
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” stated Laura Grill, EAMC President and CEO. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
As of Saturday evening, Alabama had 702 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. A total of 4,775 people have been tested in the state.
Montgomery County has 18 confirmed cases, Elmore County has 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County has six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered several types of “nonessential” businesses to be closed. Also, effective Saturday at 5 p.m. all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the closures will remain in effect through April 17 at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Ivey announced Alabama public school students won’t return to classrooms this school year. She instructed each of the state’s public K-12 schools to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using “alternate methods of instruction."
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
