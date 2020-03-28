Business owners brace for closure after Gov. Ivey’s order

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Jonathan Robinson has been the owner of Little Professor Book Shop for a little more than month and up until last week, isolation was good for business.
“We had about 10-14 days of increased sales, they were up month-to-month,” said Robinson. He added, “Just people buying more books because they expected to be locked down in quarantine for a while.”
He stopped letting customers inside his shop in Homewood last week and started doing curbside service, but after Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide order closing non-essential businesses, he will have to come up with an alternative plan.
“We have a website up and people can search our stock. We launched activity boxes for kids, those have been really popular for kids,” said Robinson.
He added, “Something hopefully to keep the community engaged and our lights on inside even though our doors are locked.”
There are no other options for the Martins, who own The Back Forty, an event venue in Chilton County.
Cindy Martin and her husband opened in October and were completely booked through May.
“We were actually booking into 2021,” said Mrs. Martin.
She added, “Everything was smooth until the closures and we do have half-a-million-dollars’ worth of payments to make to somebody at some point, for furnishings, the building and the property so…”
“It is going to be an economic catastrophe for us and lot of other small businesses, not just in the state of Alabama but worldwide.”
Martin is hopeful that after the crisis is over, their customers will return.
“I just hope and pray for everyone who is dealing with the crisis the way that we are, that their business will be back up and running and the economy will take a turn for the better and we will all able to come together in a year or six months and say, ‘Hey, we made it through this crisis, here we are and we are a testimony to everything works out.’”
She and Robinson said they understand the need for these closures and think they will be able to manage through the duration of order, which is set to be lifted April 17.
“Most business owners are just trying to throw the kitchen sink at this – so again, we can sort of hang in there for a month or six weeks, but if it starts to be two, three, four, six months, I think it will be detrimental to all of us,” said Robinson.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.