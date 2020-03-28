Alabama student launches free delivery service for senior citizens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Instead of studying for the MCAT over spring break, Michael Arundel is spending his time grocery shopping for senior citizens to help limit their exposure to COVID-19.
It all started last Friday when the Alabama pre-med student arrived home in Chicago for his extended spring break.
“I was on the phone with my dad’s cousin, who is a senior [citizen]. I was telling her about some precautions she could take, because she is in the highest risk category for the virus, and I said when I get home for spring break, I’ll shop for you and your friends,” said the junior at the University of Alabama.
So he did, and that's when Arundel launched a free shopping service called "Leave it to Us." He and about 20 friends are now volunteering to help pick up groceries or medical supplies for those high-risk citizens afraid to leave the house.
"All of us purchase the groceries ourselves at the grocery store. Once we get the list from the seniors themselves and upon delivery, we just ask to be reimbursed for the groceries, but there's no fee involved," added Arundel.
What started as a simple Facebook post has now grown into dozens of daily shopping requests throughout the Chicago suburbs. Within a week, Leave it to Us has spread nationwide with chapters launching in California, Florida, New York and soon here in Alabama.
"I believe our generation has the greatest chance to make a huge impact on this crisis, to flatten the curve, and what we stand for is to provide a small step towards flattening the curve to help our senior population," said Arundel.
Arundel said they are currently in the process of launching the free-delivery service in Birmingham and in Tuscaloosa in the near future.
For more information, check out the Leave it to Us Facebook page.
