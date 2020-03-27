Winn-Dixie creates special shopping hour for healthcare providers, first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie is creating another special shopping hour for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Winn-Dixie announced Friday extended shopping hours from 8–9 p.m on Monday & Tuesday dedicated to the shopping needs of healthcare providers & first responders.
The stores already offer a special shopping hour to seniors and high-risk customers from 7–8 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia stores.
Winn-Dixie has also taken these safety measures:
● Installing protective Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters.
● Winn-Dixie stores will implement additional social distancing protocols, in accordance with CDC guidance, to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers and associates, along with regulated in-store occupancy standards.
● Winn-Dixie stores will continue to offer modified store and pharmacy hours to provide the cleanest, safest possible store experience, as well as employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.