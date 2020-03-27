Volunteer Fire Departments feel better protected against coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Duncanville volunteer fire department were concerned about responding to some medical calls that could involve coronavirus. This week, Tuscaloosa County EMA distributed equipment it received through the Alabama Department of Public Health from the strategic national stockpile to better equip departments like Duncanville.
“Every first responder has been touched, including Northstar. So everybody that has been touched by this, has supplies,” Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley said.
Duncanville Volunteer Fire Department was the last of 21 volunteer fire departments in Tuscaloosa County to get some of items distributed by Tuscaloosa County EMA this week. That equipment includes bio-suits, medical masks and gloves.
Chief Doss described how cautious they are when it comes to coronavirus. “We have a limited number of people that are going on medical calls . So, if someone does come into contact we all won’t be there. And it puts a strain on the whole department,” He said.
The Tuscaloosa County Commission also gave each volunteer fire department in the county its annual yearly financial allotment early, as well as an additional $2000 each.
