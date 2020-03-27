Tuscaloosa County commission funds Meals on Wheels for coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners moved quickly to ensure that Meals on Wheels will stay on the move if more people need the service because of problems created by coronavirus.
Vans and buses lined up to distribute food Wednesday going to people who signed up for the Meals on Wheels program in the Tuscaloosa-area.
Earlier that morning, Tuscaloosa County commissioners voted unanimously to give $5,000 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama to further support Meals on Wheels.
“We’re going to make sure that they’ve got the funding there that they need because we know that there’s going to be an increase in seniors needing extra meals,” Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle explained.
Tingle said coronavirus made services like this more important than before.
Diane Lewis with Meals on Wheels felt the money gives a the program a boost at a time when food insecurity is growing because of coronavirus.
“It will help us be able to put more people on the program too because not everyone can afford it. So that money will give us a boost for those people that are coming that want to be in the program,” said Lewis.
Meals on Wheels serves between 65 to 95 people a day in Tuscaloosa County. Now, it’s better positioned to feed more people if necessary.
“We’re going to make sure that when they need these meals, they get those meals,” said Lewis.
That $5,000 total represented $1,250 from each of the four districts in Tuscaloosa County.
