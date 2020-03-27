Superintendent says parents will take on new roles as schools close for rest of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new reality for parents and their kids as schools close for the rest of the year.
For students, it’s either online learning or paper packets. But for parents, this may be an even bigger change.
School superintendents say your child’s success and progress in their education depends on your actions as a guardian now more than ever.
Chilton County Schools superintendent Jason Griffin said while the school will work to get assignments and help to your child through virtual learning, paper packets, emails, or phone calls, a lot of the responsibility will fall on parents and guardians.
Parents need to make sure children aren’t just completing assignments. But that they’re comprehending the lesson and finishing tasks accurately.
“That’s going to go back to the responsibility of the parent/guardian. They’re going to have to be the test proctor, basically, and provide guidance and supervision,” said Griffin. "If [students] choose to cheat and abuse the system that we have in place, then it will be reflected later on in their academic career. Maybe not now, but it will be reflected later on."
Another question we asked; whether they’re preparing for students to be held back a year because of difficulties learning away from school.
That topic and ways to get assignments to and from families in a safe manner will all be considered when the school system meets next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.