School Feeding Programs Expected to Continue after Shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Al - Feeding programs are expected to continue after Governor Kay Ivey and the state superintendent announced students would not be returning to school for the remainder of the school year.
Kikstart Inc. is a non-profit group in Hueytown. They have food trucks and have been in Jefferson County for two years. Kikstart and other non-profits and churches have stepped in to be sure schools are providing a healthy meal when students were sent home. Several school systems plan to continue to offer food for the rest of the school year. Kikstart intends to continue it’s work with Bessemer schools and they hope to expand.
“It’s a greatest hope the school districts will partner with us. Use our resources. We have over eight trucks.. We have two kitchens that we cook out of. They are central kitchens. We serve all the way down to Selma,” Douglas Jackson, Asst. Director and CEO of Kikstart said
Kikstart wants to be more involved with Birmingham schools. Jackson said from what he has seen, there is a great demand. Right now they are serving 2000 meals a day.
