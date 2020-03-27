Reported coronavirus cases grow in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County continues to lead the state with positive coronavirus test numbers, but we are starting to see numbers creep higher in surrounding counties.
There are 23 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Walker county.
In Jasper, traffic downtown has nearly slowed to a stop because of new coronavirus restrictions.
“It’s been challenging, especially on Main Street, the restaurants, breweries, cigar shops tie together. Not a lot of people walking around,” said Shawn Doss, Business owner.
But talk about the coronavirus has picked up as more cases are reported.
“We talk a lot about what people are doing, what they’re supposed to do and people not doing what they’re supposed to do and just trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the future,” Tim Allen, Attorney.
Walker County is now reporting double digit positive cases and community members believe this is just the start. The concern is not just on the number we know, but the limited means in trying to figure out what we don’t know.
“How much testing is being done in Walker County? How many people can afford testing? (We) Think numbers might be higher than being reported and that’s what scares us,” said Allen.
State health leaders say the disease is being spread within communities and Jasper leaders know they're not immune from the potential impact. So, now they work and wait.
“Our focus is beyond that. If we have a major infection in our city, we’ve built a plan around it,” said Mayor David O’Mary.
Jasper’s mayor says they have about 195 city employees and a contingency plan to shift people into different positions to continue operations if they see high numbers of people getting sick.
