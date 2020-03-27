Mobile County reports first COVID-19 death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the first death of a Mobile County resident.
Alabama is now reporting 4 deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in Mobile, Lauderdale, Madison and Jackson counties.
As of Friday morning, Alabama now has 540 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In southern Alabama, there are 21 cases in Mobile County, five in Baldwin County, and two in Washington County.
