Man turns himself in, accused of robbing woman at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail Friday in an armed robbery investigation in Hoover.
22-year-old Aiko Nahsima Deonte Mills is charged with Robbery 1st Degree.
Mills is accused of robbing a woman in the North parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria on March 13, 2020.
Officers say the woman was sitting in her car when Mills approached her driver’s side window. Officers say he broke the glass which caused minor cuts to the woman’s arm and face.
Officers say Mills pointed a handgun at the woman, demanded her phone and wallet, got into a waiting car and took off.
Detectives received numerous tips from citizens and partner law enforcement agencies in the case.
The victim spoke with WBRC FOX6 about what happened to her.
Mills is being held on a $30,000.00 bond.
