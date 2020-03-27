Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver to seniors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Meals on Wheels to continue meal delivery to senior citizens in the Forestdale and Bessemer areas.
“I want our citizens to know that our roles as deputies, go beyond just keeping you safe.” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “I have challenged the men and women who serve within our office to come together and look for ways that we can do our part to help make this already tumultuous process less stressful; this partnership with Meals on Wheels is just one way that we will be doing that, and I’m eager to continue using our resources to help us move past this pandemic as a county, as a state, and as a country.”
Meals on Wheels serves hundreds of senior citizens within Jefferson County, and while the nonprofit is continuing to deliver meals with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the group is concerned about losing older volunteers and is calling on younger people to step up and help prepare the meals that need to be delivered. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can learn more here.
