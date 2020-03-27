Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver to seniors

“I want our citizens to know that our roles as deputies, go beyond just keeping you safe.” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “I have challenged the men and women who serve within our office to come together and look for ways that we can do our part to help make this already tumultuous process less stressful; this partnership with Meals on Wheels is just one way that we will be doing that, and I’m eager to continue using our resources to help us move past this pandemic as a county, as a state, and as a country.”