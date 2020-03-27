JeffCo deputies investigating overnight shooting in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Fairfield late Thursday night.
Deputies says two men were walking to a gas station on Valley Road around 10 p.m. The two men reached an alleyway adjacent to the store when a gray Jeep SUV pulled up and an argument ensued. The driver of the Jeep shoot at the two men, deputies say, with one being struck in the arm.
The two men ran to the gas station for help when the driver left the scene. The victim is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.
