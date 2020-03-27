Hyundai extends production halt at Montgomery auto plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The production halt at Hyundai’s Montgomery automobile manufacturing plant will be extended, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama confirmed Friday afternoon.
Production was halted on March 18 after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory virus, then extended through the end of the month. It is now tentatively slated to restart on April 13.
HMMA said its nearly 3,000 team members will continue to be paid through April 3, but said starting April 6-9, they can choose to use vacation time for compensation. April 10 is Good Friday, which is already a paid holiday.
“As COVID-19 cases escalate across the U.S. and Alabama, we are taking this action to protect the health and well-being of our fellow team members and communities,” the company said. “In addition, we must adjust vehicle production to match the anticipated economic impact of the pandemic.”
HMMA said about 100 employees will report to the plant daily during the shutdown to support “essential functions.” During that time, the company says it plans to continue cleaning high traffic and high touch surface areas.
The production halt is estimated to reduce the number of vehicles made at the plant by at least 10,000 vehicles.
