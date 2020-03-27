Governor Ivey’s supplemental State of Emergency allows for summons and fines in lieu of arrests, in some cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of a proclamation released by Governor Kay Ivey Thursday night, there is now a provision for law enforcement officers to issue a summons instead of an arrest in some cases.
The idea is to reduce the number of people coming in and out of jails as a way to also reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the proclamation a county or municipality may authorize officers to issue a summons and complaint with a fee schedule.
Exceptions would be people charged with committing violent crime, domestic violence, possession charge in which the person poses a risk, crimes against a minor, DUI, or a crime that would require restitution to a victim.
