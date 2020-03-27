Governor Ivey’s supplemental State of Emergency allows for summons and fines in lieu of arrests, in some cases

Governor Ivey’s supplemental State of Emergency allows for summons and fines in lieu of arrests, in some cases
(Source: kauz)
By WBRC Staff | March 26, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 7:15 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of a proclamation released by Governor Kay Ivey Thursday night, there is now a provision for law enforcement officers to issue a summons instead of an arrest in some cases.

The idea is to reduce the number of people coming in and out of jails as a way to also reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the proclamation a county or municipality may authorize officers to issue a summons and complaint with a fee schedule.

Exceptions would be people charged with committing violent crime, domestic violence, possession charge in which the person poses a risk, crimes against a minor, DUI, or a crime that would require restitution to a victim.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.