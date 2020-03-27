FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible Friday afternoon

NEXT BIG THING: A weakening cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama early Sunday morning. We could see showers and a few storms move into far northwest Alabama after 10 pm Saturday. Bulk of the rain will move into our area between midnight and 9am Sunday. Models are hinting that we could see enough instability for a few strong or severe storms in far northwest Alabama (including Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties). Best chance for stronger storms will likely occur for areas west of I-65. It would be a good idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio on standby since these storms will move in during the overnight hours. The main threat will be strong winds. Once the line gets approaches the I-20/59 corridor, it will likely begin to weaken to a thin line of rain. Most of the rain should be out of here by lunch time Sunday. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-70s.