FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 60s. We are watching a weak disturbance in north Mississippi that could produce a few light showers for areas along and north of I-20 during the morning hours. Rain chances will be limited with many locations remaining dry. The big story today will be the warm weather once again. Many locations climbed into the mid-80s yesterday. I think several spots could heat up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. It is very likely that Tuscaloosa and Anniston could tie or break their record high temperatures today. Tuscaloosa’s record high temperature was set back in 2012 at 85°F. Anniston’s record high temperature was set back in 1994 at 84°F. Birmingham will likely end up shy of tying the record since it was set at 89°F back in 1919. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Tree pollen levels will remain high.
FIRST ALERT: The warm weather will likely continue as we head into Saturday. We will likely start the morning with temperatures in the 60s. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds should increase ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees above average with many locations climbing into the low to mid 80s. I think we will remain dry during the daylight hours tomorrow. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur early Sunday morning.
NEXT BIG THING: A weakening cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama early Sunday morning. We could see showers and a few storms move into far northwest Alabama after 10 pm Saturday. Bulk of the rain will move into our area between midnight and 9am Sunday. Models are hinting that we could see enough instability for a few strong or severe storms in far northwest Alabama (including Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties). Best chance for stronger storms will likely occur for areas west of I-65. It would be a good idea to have a NOAA Weather Radio on standby since these storms will move in during the overnight hours. The main threat will be strong winds. Once the line gets approaches the I-20/59 corridor, it will likely begin to weaken to a thin line of rain. Most of the rain should be out of here by lunch time Sunday. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-70s.
UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES TUESDAY: Models are hinting at a small rain chance Monday with highs in the lower 70s. The next storm that could give us a good chance for rain is expected to develop Tuesday. Models continue to show minor deviations of the storm track and evolution. The latest models are showing a more suppressed system. What does that mean? It means the area of low pressure is farther south. If the models trend this way, our severe potential will be lower. I have high certainty that we will receive some heavy rain Tuesday, but there’s still some uncertainty if we’ll see strong and severe storms. The greatest threat could occur south of I-20. If this low trends northwards, our threat for severe storms will go up. We just want you to circle Tuesday on your calendar as a day for stormy weather. We hope the severe trend continues to lower as we head into the weekend.
COOL START TO APRIL: Models are showing cooler temperatures arriving next Wednesday and continuing into next weekend. High temperatures will likely trend below average. Highs could stay in the 60s with lows in the 40s. A few models are hinting we could see a few spots in the 30s, but it remains way too far out to forecast that potential. Once again, freezes are always possible before Easter.
