Etowah County superintendent says his school system will rise to COVID-19 challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County's superintendent says he and his school system are ready for whatever happens next.
We spoke to Alan Cosby Friday, one day after Gov. Kay Ivey announced that schools in Alabama will finish the year through distance learning, and just minutes after he finished a conference call with his school principals.
He expressed confidence that the principals, teachers and students will be able to adapt to the changes at the end of the school year.
"We have a plan, our principals have a plan, and we're looking at kind of a hybrid plan. We're going to have some of it online, we're going to have some of it by traditional method of paper packets and that type of thing. And a lot of that's just going to depend on various situations," said Cosby.
Cosby says there’s no rule book for what happens in a world where a pandemic closes everything down. The only thing he knows that’s comparable is the Spanish Flu of 1918.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.