Downtown Gadsden absorbs the blow after Gov. Ivey’s latest order

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of the businesses in downtown Gadsden are adapting to the impacts of COVID-19 as best they can.
Saturday, most of them will close.
We were with Kay Moore, the executive director of Downtown Gadsden, Incorporated Friday, when Governor Kay Ivey announced all non-essential businesses in the state will close tomorrow.
The list included many of the businesses that make up downtown Gadsden: gyms and hair salons, and retail establishments.
Moore says each of the businesses handled the announcement in different ways.
King Olive Oil Company, closed at least temporarily and became mail order only.
Some showed off their products online and brought them curbside.
Still, she says the governor's order wasn't a surprise.
“It’s something that we probably expected. I think it’s something that we all agree that needs to happen. Is it something that we like? Probably not. I think all of the downtown merchants have used all of the precautions that we could to keep people safe while still shopping,” Moore daid.
The COVID-19 emergency has had a profound effect on the area, as restaurants have been forced to reinvent themselves as curbside businesses.
Next week’s First Friday celebration was canceled two weeks ago, and the Center for Cultural Arts, Imagination Place and the Gadsden Museum of Art have also closed.
