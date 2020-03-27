Birmingham police protecting themselves and you during the crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is taking precautionary measures in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep officers, staff and the public safe.
Birmingham Police Officers say there won’t be any changes to the response protocol nor crime fighting efforts during the crisis.
But, officers are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment during interactions with the general public such as traffic stops, check points and radio calls for service.
It is recommended, for non-emergency calls contact (205)328-9311 or a precinct. In the event of an emergency dial 911.
North Precinct (205)254-2860 East Precinct (205)254-2684
South Precinct (205)254-2793 West Precinct (205)254-2862
All BPD community events, presentations, and programs have been postponed. Internally, Birmingham Police Department Officers and staff are encouraged to implement social distancing measures. Patrol Officers will conduct all roll calls in the field and meetings will be held via conference calls.
UPDATE from BPD:
On March 24, 2020, the Shelter-in-Place Ordinance (Ordinance No. 20-48) took effect in the City of Birmingham until April 3, 2020. In relation to enforcement actions, the Birmingham Police Department will operate in an educational phase prior to enforcing the ordinance. Our overall goal is to provide information to gain voluntary compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic. BPD Officers will inform individuals that are not in compliance with (Ordinance No. 20-48) of the guidelines. Those who must leave their residence for essential purposes must practice social distancing. Those who visit our local parks for essential recreational purposes are asked to refrain from activities involving physical contact or the sharing items such as balls or Frisbees. If you are found non-compliant of the rules you will simply be asked to leave.
The Birmingham Police Department also encourages voluntary compliance from both essential and non-essential business owners. Business owners who fail to comply may be cited and fined up to $500.00 and/or up to thirty (30) days in jail. A report of noncompliance will be forwarded to the Birmingham City Council Safety Committee for review. Violations could result in the loss of the business license. It is important that we all work together to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Birmingham Police Department will continue our crime fighting efforts to reduce crime and provide the highest level of police services to the community members of Birmingham.
To view the City of Birmingham’s Shelter-in-Place Ordinance (Ordinance No. 20-48) click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.