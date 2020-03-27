Birmingham police protecting themselves and you during the crisis

On March 24, 2020, the Shelter-in-Place Ordinance (Ordinance No. 20-48) took effect in the City of Birmingham until April 3, 2020. In relation to enforcement actions, the Birmingham Police Department will operate in an educational phase prior to enforcing the ordinance. Our overall goal is to provide information to gain voluntary compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic. BPD Officers will inform individuals that are not in compliance with (Ordinance No. 20-48) of the guidelines. Those who must leave their residence for essential purposes must practice social distancing. Those who visit our local parks for essential recreational purposes are asked to refrain from activities involving physical contact or the sharing items such as balls or Frisbees. If you are found non-compliant of the rules you will simply be asked to leave.