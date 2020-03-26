Vulcan lights up the sky as a symbol of unity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Special lighting around the city’s Vulcan statue, starting Wednesday evening, will serve as a message of unity for the city of Birmingham.
The pedestal will stay dark and Vulcan will be lit in his signature white as the city comes together to overcome the pandemic that has drastically altered so many lives.
“Vulcan stands a constant reminder of who we were, who we are and who we will be,” Vulcan Park & Museum President and CEO Darlene Negrotto said. “The stories of members in our community helping each other in wake of this adversity can serve as an inspiration for us all. It is our hope that the lighting of Vulcan will inspire others to join us in the spirit of community.”
The special lighting will occur nightly until further notice.
