Vestavia Hills High School student tests positive for coronavirus
In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. A series of missteps at the nation's top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the country like wildfire, an Associated Press review found. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo/AP)
By WBRC Staff | March 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:05 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The superintendent for Vestavia City Schools confirms that a high school student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The following is a statement in part from the superintendent:

Earlier today, we were notified by the Jefferson County Department of Public Health (JCDH) that a Vestavia Hills High School student tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We have been advised by JCDH that this student was first exposed to the virus last week, after the closure of schools. Out of an abundance of caution and our concern for your student and family, we are notifying you of this confirmed case of COVID-19.

