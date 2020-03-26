Vestavia Hills High School student tests positive for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The superintendent for Vestavia City Schools confirms that a high school student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The following is a statement in part from the superintendent:
Earlier today, we were notified by the Jefferson County Department of Public Health (JCDH) that a Vestavia Hills High School student tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
We have been advised by JCDH that this student was first exposed to the virus last week, after the closure of schools. Out of an abundance of caution and our concern for your student and family, we are notifying you of this confirmed case of COVID-19.
