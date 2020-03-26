UAB among U.S. sites hosting new clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will play a key role in the effort to find a treatment quickly for the coronavirus.
UAB announced Thursday it will take part in a global clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the drug remdesivir in patients.
The UAB site was activated March 25, 2020, by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, meaning it can begin enrollment as part of this phase three therapeutic clinical trial immediately.
The study will be conducted in up to 75 sites globally. Paul Goepfert, M.D., professor of medicine in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases, serves as the UAB principal investigator for this study.
“Remdesivir worked well in the test tube and animal models against a close relative of COVID-19,” Goepfert said. “We are very excited to have the opportunity to rapidly determine whether this drug will help treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 here at UAB.”
Doctors say COVID-19 can cause mild illness that can be overcome, but more severe cases can be life-threatening.
