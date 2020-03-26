Tips on monitoring your child’s screen time during COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All this extra time we’re spending at home means your screen time has likely gone up. For you and your children.
We spoke with Beth Jackson, a program manager and therapist at the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville.
Jackson says right now is a good time to remind your kids that there are people online that can be dangerous.
And to never share personal information with a stranger.
Jackson says if you notice your child quickly minimizing a screen when you walk by, that could be a red flag something is going on.
Jackson says a healthy way to avoid these situations is to create a schedule for your family
“I think limiting time is super important right now. I think for all of us. And I think it should be kind of like a family thing that look we’re not going to all just be going off in our own rooms and just kind of isolating. Perhaps having some kind of routine where this is kind of work time for everybody, this is down time and disconnect time,” Jackson said.
Jackson says many cell phone providers offer child safety settings, which allows parents to approve app purchases and downloads.
