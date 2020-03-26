Tarrant’s mayor asking people to STAY HOME

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Tarrant Mayor Loxcil Tuck is asking everyone in the city to stay at home as much as they can as Alabama works to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Tuck released a public statement Thursday: “This is a very critical time for the City of Tarrant, as well as for our state and our country. The only way we can prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 is with your help and that means limiting your exposure to other people.
“As your Mayor, I am standing with Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson, and other disease control experts in urging all citizens of Tarrant and surrounding areas to STAY AT HOME as much as possible for the new few weeks. This means limiting or avoiding physical contact with friends, family and strangers where the transmission of COVID-19 can occur. We encourage you to get some fresh air and outdoor exercise, but we must all alter our routines to avoid any casual visits that aren’t really necessary.
“If you must leave your home, remember to keep a six-foot distance from other people – and, to wash your hands thoroughly after touching surfaces other people may have touched.
“I’m asking for your help. Working together, we can beat COVID-19. Stay at home as much as you can unless it’s really necessary for you to leave. Thank you for caring enough about yourself, your family, friends and community to make a sacrifice for the benefit of all. Think of it like this, by staying at home, you could be saving a life.”
