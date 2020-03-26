Tarrant’s mayor asking people to STAY HOME

“As your Mayor, I am standing with Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson, and other disease control experts in urging all citizens of Tarrant and surrounding areas to STAY AT HOME as much as possible for the new few weeks. This means limiting or avoiding physical contact with friends, family and strangers where the transmission of COVID-19 can occur. We encourage you to get some fresh air and outdoor exercise, but we must all alter our routines to avoid any casual visits that aren’t really necessary.