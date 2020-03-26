Shelby Co. deputies looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins

Shelby Co. deputies looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins
March 26, 2020

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects believe to be connected with several vehicle break-ins that happened outside of Shelby County.

Authorities describe the suspects as black males in their teens to early twenties. They were last seen wearing dark clothes.

The suspects were chased into Shelby County from another jurisdiction.

Deputies are in the area of Hwy 280 and County Road 47, in Chelsea. The suspects ran away in the area behind Benson Plaza.

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 26, 2020

