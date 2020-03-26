Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Deana Williams!
Deana is a senior at Huffman High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Junior Achievement and P.A.L.S. In addition, she volunteers at elementary and middle schools, sings at nursing homes and is a dance team instructor. Her helpful and motivated leadership is always present.
Deana, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union
