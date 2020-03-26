2 nursing assistants at South Haven, a resident at Aspire test positive for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two nursing assistants at South Haven Health and Rehab in Hoover, and a resident at Aspire of West Alabama have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The two nursing assistants are recovering at home and are both quarantined. So far no residents at South Haven have tested positive.
The resident at Aspire is being isolated and treated in her room.
NHS Management, LLC sent an email to our newsroom Thursday afternoon confirming the positive tests.
This is the email:
Last week, one of our nursing assistants at South Haven Health and Rehabilitation complained of not feeling well. As a precaution, the nurse was sent to get tested for COVID-19 at UAB and told to stay at home. Unfortunately, on Friday her symptoms became worse, and she was admitted to UAB at the direction of the doctor. On Saturday evening, she received word that she tested positive for COVID-19. She is now back at home and we wish her a speedy full recovery.
The employee with whom she spends most of her day was sent home to self-quarantine and to also be tested.
We had a second nursing assistant, from a different floor at South Haven, who went to the doctor because she did not feel well. While she was at the doctor, she was tested for COVID-19 and, unfortunately, she tested positive. She was treated and sent home to quarantine. We also wish her a speedy full recovery.
The group of residents whom these nursing assistants cared for are all being tested. We do not have any residents at South Haven infected with the virus at this time.
One of our residents at Aspire of West Alabama began to have flu-like symptoms and was sent to the hospital for treatment last week. The doctors admitted her to DCH, where she is still under their care today. She has tested positive for COVID-19. This resident, because of her health issues, had been isolated in her room for the time she has been in our facility. As a precaution, all of the nurses and staff that were involved, as well as the residents in her unit, are being tested for COVID-19.
Aspire West Alabama and South Haven are enacting the required protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and our employees. All protective protocols are in place, testing of residents is underway, and restricted access to the facility in accordance with federal health care guidelines continues. Only visits that are medically necessary or for hospice visitation is allowed, and then only under restricted conditions.
We are asking for the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.
