2 nursing assistants at South Haven, a resident at Aspire test positive for coronavirus

One of our residents at Aspire of West Alabama began to have flu-like symptoms and was sent to the hospital for treatment last week. The doctors admitted her to DCH, where she is still under their care today. She has tested positive for COVID-19. This resident, because of her health issues, had been isolated in her room for the time she has been in our facility. As a precaution, all of the nurses and staff that were involved, as well as the residents in her unit, are being tested for COVID-19.