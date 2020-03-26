Local High School athletes react to the cancellation of spring sports: ‘It really hurts’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced all spring sports and after-school activities are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, devastation sank in for athletes across the state.
“It really hurts knowing that I’m not going to be able to finish my senior season out on the track. I’ve been running for the past five years and have won several state titles, it breaks my heart,” said Hoover sprinter Jonathan Martin.
Martin’s last track meet he competed in was Saturday, March 14th. He along with Jace Jones of Thompson High School said that day is one they will always remember now since it’s the last time they competed in their school jersey.
“It hasn’t really sunk in now, but we’re going to look back on this five years from now and realize it sucks. It just sucks. We will have missed out on so much,” said Thompson distance runner Jace Jones.
Martin and Jones, who both signed track scholarships to the University of Alabama, said they feel for all the senior athletes who don’t have the opportunity to compete at the next level.
"It's devastating. I just feel for them," Jones added.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association will release a statement Friday regarding the immediate future of sports.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.