Lee County officials search for missing 4-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four-year-old Evelyn Sides.
Evelyn has red hair and green eyes and a mark on her nose, She was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn, Alabama at 2:30 pm on March 25, 2020.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Evelyn Sides, is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.
